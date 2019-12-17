Early school start waiver in jeopardy?

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

LIBERTY — Pickens County may lose the earlier school start date state legislators previously approved.

Pickens was the only district among five in the state that applied to be granted a waiver, which gives the district freedom from a number of state regulations, including the mandate on starting school no earlier than the third Monday in August, as well as more flexibility in areas such as online learning and blended courses that combine online and face-to-face

You do not have permission to view this content