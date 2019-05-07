Easley budget has no millage increase

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The city of Easley’s proposed fiscal year 2019-2020 budget does not contain a millage increase.

“Property tax is proposed to remain the same at 68 mills,” city administrator Stephen Steese told council during a budget work session April 23. “There is no tax increase recommended.”

Some residents will see an increase related to the local option sales tax.

“That is the amount that we get from sales tax that comes in annually to offset property tax,” he said.

Officials say the local option sales tax multiplier will be decreasing.

“This is the first time it’s dropped in about four years,” Steese said. “What that means is people will receive a smaller discount off their property taxes. Even though millage will not be going up, they’ll probably see some small increase from that multiplier being

