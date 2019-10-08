Easley Chicken Wars heating up again
Well, it looks like the Easley Chicken Wars are fixin’ to heat up again.
The newest entrant into the fracas, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, has been going great guns ever since opening a couple of weeks ago. Every time I’ve thought to stop by and get some of their wonderful spicy fried chicken, there’s been a line of cars winding all the way out into the highway. I keep thinking it’ll slow down once the novelty wears off, but it seems as though things are going to be jumping for a while over there.
Reminds me of the way Chick-fil-A, just down the road, has them lined
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login