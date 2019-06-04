Easley clinic included in DOJ suit alleging kickbacks, bogus billing

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

EASLEY — A federal complaint filed under the False Claims Act alleges a Greenville-based chiropractor owned or managed pain management clinics and urine drugs testing laboratories that engaged in illegal financial relationships and provided medically unnecessary services and items.

An Easley location, Oaktree Medical Centre, is one of the pain management clinics named in the complaint filed against Daniel McCollum and announced by the Department of Justice in a news release Monday.

The entities named as defendants in the complaints are FirstChoice Healthcare P.C.; Labsource LLC, Oaktree Medical Centre P.C.; Pain Management Associates of the Carolina LLC; Pain Management Associates of North Carolina P.C.; and ProLab LLC.

FBI agents executed search warrants on the Easley location, as well as locations in Greenville and Spartanburg, in October.

The complaint alleges urine drug testing, steroid injections and prescriptions for opioids and lidocaine ointment were among the medically unnecessary services and items provided at the locations.

The complaint also names as a defendant ProCare Counseling Center LLC, a substance

