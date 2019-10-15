Easley Community Band to play movie, TV tunes

EASLEY — The Easley Community Band will perform its 2019 Fall Concert on Monday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Foothills Playhouse, with a varied selection of movie and TV-themed tunes, including selections from Star Wars, Mary Poppins, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and Looney Tunes.

Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted to cover the cost of new music and other expenses.

As a way to give back to the community, the band shares donations with another local nonprofit organization. This concert’s proceeds will be shared with Meals on Wheels of Pickens County.

For more information, visit easleycommunityband.org or find the band’s Facebook page.