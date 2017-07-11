Easley community rallies behind longtime local businessman

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The Easley community is standing by one of its own — “Papa Joe” — during a tough fight.

Joe Lesley, owner of Joe’s Ice Cream Parlor, has stage 4 cancer. It was recently announced that the disease has spread into his bones.

Local residents organized a prayer chain at Lesley’s restaurant on Sunday afternoon.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page asked for a big turnout for Lesley.

“Joe needs all of the prayers he can receive for a mighty earthly healing,” the post said.

They got their wish — it was standing room only at Joe’s for the prayer chain, which

