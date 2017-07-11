Easley community rallies behind longtime local businessman
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — The Easley community is standing by one of its own — “Papa Joe” — during a tough fight.
Joe Lesley, owner of Joe’s Ice Cream Parlor, has stage 4 cancer. It was recently announced that the disease has spread into his bones.
Local residents organized a prayer chain at Lesley’s restaurant on Sunday afternoon.
A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page asked for a big turnout for Lesley.
“Joe needs all of the prayers he can receive for a mighty earthly healing,” the post said.
They got their wish — it was standing room only at Joe’s for the prayer chain, which
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply