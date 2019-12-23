Easley council votes to table

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The city of Easley could be growing next year, if city council approves two requested annexations.

Council was scheduled to vote on the annexations at the Dec. 9 meeting, but voted to table them.

CWatt LLC, the owner of 67.5 acres on Lenhardt Road and Luke Court, has applied for annexation into the city, as well as a zoning designation of flexible review district.

The requested annexation is in connection with a proposed single-family

You do not have permission to view this content