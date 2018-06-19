Easley establishing foundations to help recreation, athletics

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The city of Easley is creating two foundations to support athletic programs, including one in memory of beloved late Easley resident Joe Lesley.

Council voted on the Joe Lesley Athletic Assistance Foundation and the Parks and Recreation Foundation during their June 11 meeting.

Part of that resolution was to contract with the Foothills Community Foundation to serve as “trustee of funds.”

“The city of Easley does not have any foundations established that allow for people to donate to a specific cause,” city administrator Stephen Steese said.

The city would contract with the Foothills Community Foundation to serve as “the trust keeper for the city’s

