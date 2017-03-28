Easley eyeing SC biz license bills

Proposed legislation could have impact on city’s coffers

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley officials worry about the impacts two bills currently being considered by the state legislature could have on the city’s finances.

City administrator Stephen Steese spoke about the bills during Easley City Council’s March meeting. A resolution “opposing the adoption of bills H. 3650 and H. 3651,

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login