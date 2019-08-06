Easley fire chief put

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley Fire Chief Butch Womack has been placed on administrative leave after his filing as a candidate to become the city’s next mayor.

City officials issued a news release Monday about the decision, citing the city’s personnel policy.

The release quotes the policy as stating “in certain circumstances involving real or potential conflicts,

You do not have permission to view this content