Easley getting 2 new dining options on 123

By Ron Barnett

Staff Reporter

rbarnett@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Two new restaurants are taking shape along U.S. Highway 123 in Easley, bringing a new variety of spicy chicken and a new Asian-style eatery to town.

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen is going in at the space formerly occupied by Blockbuster, and Hachi Grill will be taking up residence in the former Pizza Hut building, which was vacated after it was damaged by fire in 2017.

The old Blockbuster building has been demolished, and construction on the new 2,146-square-foot Popeye’s building is progressing

