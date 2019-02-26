Easley getting fourth fire station downtown

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley will soon be gaining a fire station.

The station at Easley City Hall will be reopened, Easley fire chief Butch Womack said.

Womack delivered some remarks as part of the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City luncheon Thursday.

“The city has graciously let us open that station back up,” he

You do not have permission to view this content