Easley jamboree set for Friday night

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Following two weeks’ worth of physically demanding practice and scrimmages against teams from all over the Carolinas, the last Friday before high school football season is here for all four Pickens County teams.

But for two county teams, there is still one major test before the real games begin.

On Friday, Easley will host its jamboree from 6:30-9 p.m. Daniel will take on Brookland-Cayce in the Lions’ final test before the regular season at 6:30 p.m. before Easley closes out the night against Seneca at 7:45 p.m.

The real games will begin on Aug. 23 with a pair of in-county matchups, with Pickens travelling to Easley for the two teams’ annual rivalry showdown and Daniel hitting the road to Liberty to face off against the Red Devils.

To read more about the teams in preparation for the opening week of action, look for the Courier Football Frenzy season preview in next week’s issue.