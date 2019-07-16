Easley man charged with murder
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — An Easley man is charged with murder in the Saturday shooting death of a Greenville woman.
Jonathan Richard Rackley, 38, of Ruby Drive, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said in a news release.
Deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim on Ruby Drive at 2 a.m. Saturday, Hashe said.
A woman later identified as 37-year-old Jamie Lynn Scruggs was found in an outbuilding behind the home “with significant trauma to the head,” Hashe said.
She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead
