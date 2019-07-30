Easley man drowns in Lake Keowee

SENECA — An autopsy performed Monday confirmed an Easley man whose body was found in about 50 feet of water in Lake Keowee on Saturday died of drowning.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the man in a news release as 63-year-old Robert “Bobby” McCombs of Easley. Addis said McCombs’ body was recovered by divers at 12:40 p.m. Saturday on the second day of the search. No injuries were reported in an external examination of the body, according to Addis.

Addis said family told him the man dove into Lake Keowee from a stationary boat during a boating and swimming outing around 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon. The family members said McCombs surfaced and

