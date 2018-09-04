Easley man drowns in Lake Keowee

SALEM — A 47-year-old Easley man died Monday night after he did not resurface while swimming on the north end of Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing.

Jody Levi Black was pronounced dead at 7:14 p.m. in the emergency department of Oconee Memorial Hospital, according to a statement released by Oconee County coroner Karl Addis. Addis ruled the death an accidental drowning.

Oconee County Emergency Services deputy chief Clint Livingston said a call came in at 5:43 p.m. about a possible drowning at a waterfall two coves away from Fall Creek Landing. Oconee County fire chief Charlie King said crews arrived at the “Party Cove” waterfall and began searching the area. The victim was recovered within 40 minutes,

