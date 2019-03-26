Easley man gets life sentence in child sex case

PICKENS — An Easley man was sentenced to life in the South Carolina Department of Corrections, plus a consecutive 20-year sentence, for sexually assaulting a child.

A Pickens County jury convicted Aaron Benjamin Beach, 32, of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, 13th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said in a news release.

Assistant solicitor Brandi Batson Hinton presented evidence at the trial that established that Beach sexually assaulted a 4-year-old in his Easley home on July 4-5, 2016, Wilkins said.

Beach recorded the assault on video and also took photos depicting the child in a sexually explicit activity, he said.

Beach sent the videos and photos to a woman in Virginia, who contacted

