Easley OKs mobile home park changes

EASLEY — Easley City Council approved an amendment to the portion of its zoning ordinance concerning manufactured home parks on first reading Monday night.

“Requests were brought to council for them to look at manufactured home parks within the city and look at the restrictions that are placed on them,” city administrator Stephen Steese said.

The amendments place stipulations on park owners who remove an existing manufactured home and replace it.

The city’s planning commission worked on the amendment to the zoning ordinance regarding General Residential 1 zoning, “the only place where manufactured homes are allowed,” Steese said.

“The major changes were, it did change the minimum size for a manufactured home park requirements,” he said. “Any new ones, it went from 2 acres to 5 acres.”

The amendment also changes the minimum lot size allowed to 6,000 square feet.

It also requires the tongue, tow structures and the tires be removed from a

