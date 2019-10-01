Easley opens park

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — More than a decade and a half after it was first proposed, the city of Easley’s newest park officially welcomed its first visitors Saturday morning.

The 38-acre Nalley Brown Nature Park is located at 380 Adger Road.

“This is a valuable but very unique addition to our park system,” Easley City Councilman Chris Mann said. “All of our parks to this point have been recreation fields for the most part, and some playgrounds.”

The Nalley Brown Nature Park is an

You do not have permission to view this content