Easley, Pickens pick new mayors

Womack, Perry win seats in Tuesday municipal races

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Some major changes are coming to Pickens County, as 20.3 percent of registered voters in local municipalities turned out at the polls on Tuesday to select their leaders for the years to come, including new mayors in both Pickens and Easley.

The city of Pickens will see the most turnover this election cycle, with City Councilman Fletcher Perry replacing longtime mayor David Owens. Perry defeated challenger Jeff Derrick 392 votes to 81 votes on Tuesday. The city will also see a sweeping change in the business landscape, as voters passed a Sunday alcohol sales referendum with 267 yes votes compared to 222 no votes.

Also in Pickens, two new city councilmen were added, while Lois Porter retained her council seat in the council. Porter led the voting with 379 votes, while Jimmy Davis and Isaiah Scipio were close behind with 362 votes and 342

