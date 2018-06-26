Easley plans trailside housing development

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The city of Easley has taken the first steps toward the creation of an affordable housing development near the Doodle Trail.

During its June meeting, Easley City Council passed an ordinance regarding the transfer of 18 lots to Quinn Satterfield Inc. “for the purpose of constructing affordable home occupied single-family housing units.”

The development, known as Trailside Active Affordable

You do not have permission to view this content