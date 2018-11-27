Easley Soccer Club added to international program

EASLEY — The Easley Soccer Club has joined forces with an international soccer academy to help build the sport’s base in Easley and open players’ eyes to the game on a global level.

Celtic Soccer Academy announced in a news release this week that Easley Soccer Club has been added to its ever-growing International Club Partnership Programme. The long-term partnership with Easley Soccer Club will involve the sharing of club methodologies, coach education and coaching camps and will also present Easley Soccer Club with the opportunity to visit Glasgow, Scotland, to experience what life is like for an academy player at Celtic Football Club.

Easley Soccer Club will also have the chance to send its coaches to Celtic

You do not have permission to view this content