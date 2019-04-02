Easley Spring Fling is Saturday

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley’s Spring Fling will feature more than 130 vendors this Saturday.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Old Market Square.

City clerk and farmers marker manager Lisa Chapman said the festival will feature two entertainment stages.

The Easley Combined Utilities stage will host dance performances and acoustic performances.

“There will be jazz bands all day long on the amphitheater stage,” Chapman said.

The Easley Community Band will play from 9-9:30 a.m. They’ll

You do not have permission to view this content