Easley to debut new city brand
EASLEY — Easley officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the city’s new identity this week.
The reveal for the city’s new branding will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
The brand, which includes a set of logos, fonts, colors and core messages, unified by an overarching look and feel, is built around Easley’s key strengths,
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply