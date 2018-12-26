Easley wreck claims woman

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley woman was killed and two other people were injured in a collision on S.C. Highway 183 Thursday morning.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said Carrie Jean Hall, 35, of Franklin Finley Road, died in surgery at Greenville Memorial Hospital after the wreck as a result of internal injuries.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred at 7:55 a.m. on Farrs Bridge Road (S.C. 183), two miles north of Easley.

The collision occurred as a 1990 Chevy pickup driven by 37-year-old

