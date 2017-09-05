‘Eclipse Over Clemson’ photo contest offers chance to share place in history

CLEMSON — About 50,000 people came to the campus of Clemson University on Aug. 21 to view the total solar eclipse.

That’s a lot of people. And a lot of cameras.

In commemoration of the grand event, the College of Science — in conjunction with Clemson University Press — is hard at work producing a book titled “Eclipse Over Clemson: The day Tigertown will never forget.”

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login