I wanted to share this heartwarming story as part of my holiday gift to readers, titled “Eight Flew Out, Seven Returned.”

Twas the day after Christmas and all through the wood

The deer were out prancing and looking for food.

A doe crossed the road at just the wrong time

And a car hit her hard on the road’s center line.

We looked out the window and just as we feared.

The road was obstructed with carcass of deer.

The traffic kept coming with screeching of brakes

They tried not to crash, for their lives

You do not have permission to view this content