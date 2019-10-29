Elections set for Tuesday

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

PICKENS — Election time is here in Pickens County, and for the cities of Easley and Pickens, Tuesday’s voting will mark the end of an era.

The city of Pickens will have to replace one of the longest-tenured mayors in the county, as David Owens announced he would not be running for reelection in May. Owens, who has served as mayor for 16 years, will have his seat filled by the winner of the race between local businessman Jeff Derrick and current City Councilman Fletcher Perry.

Easley will also have to replace longtime mayor Larry Bagwell, who has

