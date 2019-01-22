‘Electrify Your Strings’ concert set for April 13

More than 700 local student musicians

to perform at Littlejohn Coliseum

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County’s yearlong sesquicentennial celebration will come to an end with a concert featuring area students and a founding member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

During their January meeting earlier this month, county tourism director Jay Pitts gave Pickens County Council members an update on the concert, slated for Saturday, April 13, at Clemson’s Litllejohn Coliseum.

“Mark Wood will be here in April,” Pitts said. “He is scheduled to be here April 8-13. He’s bringing his entire education team to teach our young people in the world of music.”

After working with Wood and his “Electrify Your Strings” program all

