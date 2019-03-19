Emergency ops center moving

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County’s emergency operations center is moving from its current location on S.C. Highway 183 to the county administration building.

County council approved a $45,000 funding request for the alternate emergency operations center last week.

“I think it’s a wise decision if council would consider this request,” county administrator Gerald Wilson said. “It’s a move in the right direction.”

The current emergency operations center is within the 10-mile Duke Energy emergency planning zone, Wilson said.

“Should we have an emergency, we’re one of the first … to be evacuated,” he said.

The county has an alternate operations center underground at

