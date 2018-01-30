Experts: Protect yourself from flu
COLUMBIA — Flu activity is continuing to increase in the Palmetto state, and while it’s unknown when the flu season activity will peak, DHEC is encouraging South Carolinians to protect themselves against the flu.
“The Influenza A strain continues to be the most frequently reported this season in South Carolina and nationally,” DHEC immunization medical consultant Dr.
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply