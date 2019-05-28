Fate of historic Pickens house up in the air
By Ron Barnett
Staff Reporter
rbarnett@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — For a whole generation of Pickens residents, the old white-frame two-story home at 118 Main St. was the local “Haunted House” — a place operated by the Jaycees to raise money from kids who enjoyed getting scared out of their wits at Halloween time.
To a pack of groundhogs that have been living underneath it for decades, it’s home sweet home.
But to members of the Pickens County Historical Society and many townspeople, the Bradley-Boggs House is a structure of great cultural significance and one of the few remaining relics of the past in a city that calls itself “Historic Pickens.”
So it’s no wonder that a furor arose when Charles Monks and his wife, Julia, who now own the place, told the city they wanted to tear
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login