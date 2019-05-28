Fate of historic Pickens house up in the air

By Ron Barnett

Staff Reporter

rbarnett@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — For a whole generation of Pickens residents, the old white-frame two-story home at 118 Main St. was the local “Haunted House” — a place operated by the Jaycees to raise money from kids who enjoyed getting scared out of their wits at Halloween time.

To a pack of groundhogs that have been living underneath it for decades, it’s home sweet home.

But to members of the Pickens County Historical Society and many townspeople, the Bradley-Boggs House is a structure of great cultural significance and one of the few remaining relics of the past in a city that calls itself “Historic Pickens.”

So it’s no wonder that a furor arose when Charles Monks and his wife, Julia, who now own the place, told the city they wanted to tear

