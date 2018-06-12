Festival committee ‘Fans the Flame’





Members of the Pickens Azalea Festival Committee were presented the ‘I Fan The Flame Award’ by Pickens City Council for their dedication and efforts to make the 2018 Pickens Azalea Festival the best one ever. Pictured are committee members Michael Ralston, Pamela Dodson, Frances Wannamaker, Russ Gantt, Susan Ralston, Carlton Holley and Jeff Hogan being presented their awards by Pickens Mayor David Owens, center. Not pictured is committee member Roy Costner IV.