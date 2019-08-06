First impressions

Local football teams set to kick off preseason

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — In what seems to be an ever-shortening preseason schedule, local high school football teams got started with practice on Friday and will kick off scrimmages and jamborees this week in anticipation of their Aug. 23 season openers.

Daniel and Pickens will both kick off their preseason scrimmage schedule on Thursday, with Daniel playing at Hillcrest in a scrimmage that afternoon before Pickens will

You do not have permission to view this content