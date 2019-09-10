First Southern Jeep Festival planned

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A new festival will kick off later this month at the Greenville Pickens Motorsports Complex.

The Southern Jeep Festival will be held from Sept. 27-29.

Festival co-founder Tracy Gaylor said the complex is actually two venues, the Greenville Pickens Speedway and a “new off-road park that we opened up behind the Greenville Pickens Speedway.”

“You can reach the off-road park through the same parking lot,” she said.

The 280-acre park welcomes Jeeps, side by sides and ATVs.

“One thing we want to stress is this is a family-friendly festival,” Gaylor said. “It’s not just for off-road enthusiasts. It’s for families.”

The festival will host a wide variety of vendors, she said.

“We’ll have all types,” Gaylor said. “Craft vendors, home decor vendors, food vendors, tire vendors, automotive — you You do not have permission to view this content