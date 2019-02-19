Flame grapplers qualify for state tournament

The Pickens High School wrestling team had a successful run at the individual Upper State wrestling tournament on Feb. 15-16. The event, which was held at Eastside High School, saw four Blue Flame wrestlers place. Jeffrey Hollingsworth came in third place in the 106-pound division, Elijah Holder came in third in the 138-pound division, Garret Kloth came in second in the 145-pound division and Ben Joye came in third place in the 152-pound division. The athletes will now move on to the individual state tournament at the Anderson Civic Center this Friday nad Saturday. Pictured, from left, are Coach Hough, head coach Sean Mansfield, Ben Joye, Elijah Holder, Jeffery Hollingsworth, Garrett Kloth, Coach Breelove and Coach Joye.