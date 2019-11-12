Flame volleyball wins Upper State title

Pickens falls short of state championship

LEXINGTON — Despite a heartbreaking loss in the Class 4A state championship Saturday in Lexington, Pickens High School volleyball coach Rikki Owens said the future continues to be bright for Lady Blue Flame.

“We are blessed and grateful to have the opportunity to coach such amazing young women,” Owens said, noting that this year’s Blue Flame team, in addition to the four stellar seniors, included two juniors, eight sophomores and two freshmen. “The relationships and memories that we have made are well worth the consolation prize. Losing at state does not define who we are and how hard we worked the past six months. We won as a team and we lost as a team, and I could not be prouder of our team. We are a family.”

The Lady Blue Flame fell to a senior-laden North Myrtle Beach Chiefs team in the state championship 19-25, 23-25, 16-25. The match was played on Saturday at River Bluff High School in Lexington. The Chiefs returned nine seniors on a team that defeated the Lady Blue Flame for

