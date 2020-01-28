Food drive winners

Every year during basketball season, the Pickens Recreation Department sponsors a canned food drive to benefit Gleaning House Ministries. As an added incentive, the rec department awards a pizza/ice cream party to the team that collects the most cans. This year’s winning team was a 9-10 boys’ team coached by Molly Harned and AV Arnold. Team members include Isaac Arnold, Landon Blanton, Abram Harned, Jackson Holder, Christian Mullins, Vonn Mabina, Tucker Mulkey, Connor Porter and Kyler Wilson.