Former county council chairman Smith fined for ethics violations
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
RICHLAND COUNTY — Former Pickens County Council chairman Neil Smith was recently fined $3,500 after admitting to two violations of the state’s Ethics Act.
Last month, the State Ethics Commission issued a consent order in the matter. Smith is named as respondent in the order.
The commission found Smith in violation of one count of Section 8-13-700 (A) and one count of Section 8-13-700(B).
The violations are in regard to acts booked at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center, then known as the Liberty
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login