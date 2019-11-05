AdvertiseHereH
11/05/2019   News

Former county council chairman Smith fined for ethics violations

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

RICHLAND COUNTY — Former Pickens County Council chairman Neil Smith was recently fined $3,500 after admitting to two violations of the state’s Ethics Act.

Last month, the State Ethics Commission issued a consent order in the matter. Smith is named as respondent in the order.

The commission found Smith in violation of one count of Section 8-13-700 (A) and one count of Section 8-13-700(B).

The violations are in regard to acts booked at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center, then known as the Liberty

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 