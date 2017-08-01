Former elementary school set to get new lease on life

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A.R. Lewis Elementary School served generations of young students before its closure.

Though no longer an elementary school, the facility, now known as A.R. Lewis Opportunity School, will continue to serve the community, helping students return to the classroom.

“There’s a lot of good things that have gone on under this roof for years — and a lot of good things are going to continue to go on here,” school board chairman Phillip Bowers said

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login