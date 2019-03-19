Former inmates sue county, PCSO

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Lawsuits from two former Pickens County inmates accuse the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the county of negligence after they were attacked in separate incidents.

The lawsuits claim that longstanding overcrowding conditions, acknowledged by the sheriff’s office, led to assaults of the inmates.

Anderson attorney Kyle White is representing former inmates Adam Brodsky and Brett Ferguson and filed two separate lawsuits on Jan. 11 in the Pickens County Court of Common Pleas.

Brodsky was a pretrial detainee when he was “viciously

You do not have permission to view this content