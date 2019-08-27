Former interim police chief arrested

CENTRAL — A former Central police officer who served as interim chief for three months was arrested last week by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division after an arrest warrant accuses him of being a peeping tom.

SLED charged Mark Anthony Bolden with peeping on Thursday after a warrant alleges he recorded a woman naked while she was changing clothes between March 18-25.

Bolden, 54, served as interim chief for about three months last fall.

Central town administrator Phillip Mishoe told The Journal that Bolden had worked for the town as a police officer from June 2010 to December 2018. Mishoe said Bolden left the department on his own accord.

After discovering videos on Bolden’s work laptop, Mishoe said he asked

You do not have permission to view this content