Foundation impressed by Dream Center’s success

Hipps Foundation recently gave to Opportunity Village

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Tucker Hipps had a passion for helping the homeless, and the foundation that bears his name wants to help homeless people in his memory.

After Tucker’s death, his mother, Cindy Hipps, said the family was told many stories about people witnessing Tucker helping the homeless.

“He’d take them out to lunch or open his wallet and give them money,” she said.

Cindy Hipps is the president of the Tucker W. Hipps Memorial Foundation, which recently made a $25,000 donation to the Dream Center

You do not have permission to view this content