Fox tests positive for rabies after attack
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — A person in Pickens County has been referred to their health care provider after being attacked by a fox that later tested positive for rabies.
The victim was attacked by a fox in Pickens on July 23, according to a release from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The fox was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing that same day and confirmed to have rabies on July 24, the release said.
“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite, which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login