Freedom Village plans scrapped

Public outcry ends proposal to put group home in Sunset

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SUNSET — Plans to locate a Christian group home in Sunset have been called off, less than two weeks after a community meeting that raised concerns about one of the partner organizations.

National Center for Life and Liberty COO Jonathan Bailie issued a news release Thursday about the change in plans for Hannah Grace Homes.

“The nonprofit Board of Directors for Hannah Grace Homes Inc. has decided not to proceed forward with the South Carolina campus in Sunset,” the release said. “Due to the cost of opening being greater than expected and local concern for the partnership with Freedom Village USA, the Board of Directors determined that it was not in the best

You do not have permission to view this content