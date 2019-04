The spring festival season has officially arrived in Pickens County, as Easley held its annual Spring Fling at Old Market Square and Six Mile held its annual Issaqueena Festival downtown on Saturday. The fun will continue later this month as Pickens hosts the Azalea Festival on April 20 and the Central Railroad Festival will take over downtown Central on April 27. Pick up next week’s issue of the Courier for more on both festivals.

Photos by Kerry Gilstrap and Rocky Nimmons