Fundraisers Saturday set to help Humane Society

LIBERTY — Now that spring is here, many bikers are itching to feel the wind in their game.

Saturday will offer them a chance to do so for a great cause at the first-ever Pickens County Humane Society benefit ride. The ride is sponsored by Ironmen of Freedom Biker Church.

The ride will start with registration at 10 a.m., and kickstands will go up at 11 a.m. at Farm Equipment and Supplies, located at 2920 Gentry Memorial Highway in Pickens. The ride will end at the Pickens County Humane Society at 500 Five Forks Road in Liberty.

To enter, bikers canshow up with a dog or cat item and/or monetary donation.

Also on Saturday, the Appalachian Ale House will be hosting Pickens County Humane Society Day, and the business will donate a percentage of its profits to the Humane Society.

The event will feature barbecue, music and a silent auction to support efforts to keep the Humane Society open. The even will run from 5-10 p.m. at the Appalachian Ale House on Main Street in Pickens.