Get ready to go back in time

Third Gathering on Appalachian Life set for Pickens this Saturday

By Thomas Cloer, Jr

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — What incredible successes were realized with the two previous Gatherings on Appalachia Life. People have not stopped talking about their interest in the different events of those special days.

The third Gathering on Appalachian Life, a festival of activities is set for this Saturday. The Pickens Community Center (Pickens Senior Center), is the base camp with registration at 8:15 a.m. and first session at 9 a.m. Furman University’s former Mountaineer in Residence, yours truly, and Dennis Chastain, a Pickens native with roots in this area as deep as Appalachian oaks,

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login