Graduations set Saturday

COUNTY — Pickens County high school seniors will walk across a stage and into their futures on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of students will receive their diplomas as Daniel, Easley, Liberty and Pickens high schools hold graduation ceremonies at their football stadiums on Saturday morning.

Graduations are planned at 8:30 a.m. at each of the four schools. Although rain was not in the forecast at press time Tuesday, the schools each have plans to move graduation into the gymnasium in case of inclement weather.

For more detailed information about each of the four schools’ graduations, visit pickens.k12.sc.us/about_us/what_s_new/graduation_2017.