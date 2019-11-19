Groundbreaking held for ‘Cherished Hearts’ project

PICKENS — A groundbreaking ceremony was held recently at Pickens Presbyterian Church.

Church members and members of the community attended the dedication for “Cherished Hearts Through the Years,” a project that will renovate the church’s playground, located at the Presbyterian Church Child Development Center, as well as the church’s cemetery.

“Forty years ago, Pickens Presbyterian Church distinguished itself to serve the community in which God had placed

You do not have permission to view this content